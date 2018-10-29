Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant to launch on November 1; will be available via Flipkart

Vivo is reportedly set to launch the 4GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 Pro in India on November 1. The device will be available exclusively via e-commerce portal Flipkart. It is believed that the new variant will be available for a price of Rs 15,990. At the moment, Flipkart and Vivo haven’t confirmed the availability of a new 4GB variant.

Vivo launched the Vivo V9 Pro in India for a price of Rs 19,990 in September this year. It is available in a Black color variant and will go on sale via the Vivo Store and Amazon India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.3-inch Fullview Display along with a 1080x2280 pixel resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 64GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual camera setup – 13MP sensor along with a 2MP sensor. It also comes equipped with a 16MP front-facing sensor. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS and microUSB. A 3260mAh battery completes the package.