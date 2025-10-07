Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TECHNOLOGY

Vivo V60e 5G launched in India: Price, full specifications, key features, all you need to know

Vivo has unveiled the V60e 5G in India on October 7, 2025, with sales commencing on October 10.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Vivo V60e 5G launched in India: Price, full specifications, key features, all you need to know
Vivo has officially launched the Vivo V60e 5G in India, expanding its V-series lineup. The smartphone is set to go on sale starting October 10, 2025, and is available for pre-booking from October 7. It offers flagship-level features at a competitive price point, catering to photography enthusiasts and power users alike.

Photography and display

The Vivo V60e 5G is equipped with a 200MP primary rear camera featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 30x zoom capabilities. Complementing this is an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the device boasts a 50MP front camera with AI Aura Light Portrait functionality, ensuring clear and vibrant self-portraits.

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, providing an immersive viewing experience. The screen is protected by Diamond Shield Glass, making it scratch-resistant.

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Vivo V60e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The device is fueled by a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device. It also supports NFC, an IR Blaster, and features a 360-degree omnidirectional antenna for enhanced connectivity.

Durability and software

The Vivo V60e 5G carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering resistance to dust and water, making it suitable for various environments. It runs on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15, providing a user-friendly interface and a suite of AI-driven features, including AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, AI Smart Call Assistant, and Gemini.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V60e 5G is available in the following variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

It is available in two colours: Elite purple and noble gold. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select offline retail outlets.

With its impressive camera capabilities, robust battery life, and durable design, the Vivo V60e 5G positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Its competitive pricing and feature-rich specifications make it an attractive option for consumers seeking high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.

