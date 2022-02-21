Vivo V23e all set to launch in India TODAY - Check Specifications, Expected Price

The Chinese smartphone company VIVO is all set to launch its new phone - 'Vivo V23e' in India on February 21. The phone is scheduled to launch at 12 pm.

The company has already introduced quite a few features of the phone on its microsite especially built for introducing the new phone.

The microsite shows that the Vivo V23e is likely to come with an 'ultra-sleek' glass design. The phone will be available in colours of gradient blue and pink. The phone also resembles the Vivo T1 that was launched last week.

Here are some other specifications of Vivo V23e:

- The phone comes with a volume rocker and power keys are on the right side of the phone.

- It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

-The camera is likely to come with three sensors and an LED flash module.

- The phone is to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

- The phone comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

- The phone will have 44W fast charging and will come with a battery of 4050 mAh battery.

As per various reports, the cost of the Vivo V23e is likely to be between Rs 25,000 - Rs 30,000.