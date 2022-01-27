Vivo launches Y75 5G smartphone – Check price, design, camera, other specs

Vivo Y75 5G is an upgraded version of global smartphone brand Vivo’s ‘Y Series’. Its stunning design and cheek appearance has already won the hearts of tech freaks.

The innovative design of Y75 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 and a 50MP Rear Camera. This stylish smartphone has been launched in two vibrant colours - Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy.

Priced at just Rs 21,990, the all new Vivo Y75 5G will be available in Vivo India E-store and at all partner retail shops starting January 27, 2022.

Launching the product with great pride Director of Vivo India – Yogendra Sriramula said, “Continuing the philosophy of Y Series of making innovations accessible to all, we are delighted to introduce the new Vivo Y75 5G. A well-rounded device across all departments, Vivo Y75 5G will surely turn heads with its stylish and premium looks, 5G connectivity, massive 5000 mAh battery, 8GB+4GB extended RAM, and 50 MP camera. Be ready to be delighted by its best-in-class features and distinct style. We intend to build a solid portfolio with this launch by providing users with a varied range of smartphones further strengthening our positioning in the sub 25k segment”.

Specifications

The stylish smartphone comes with a 16.71cm (6.58-inch) FHD+ In-cell display to offer a premium viewing experience with bright colours and vivid details. Its gorgeous design comes packed with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The minimalistic look is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their smartphone experience to another level.

The new Vivo Y75 5G come along with 18W Fast Charge and is powered by a 7nm 5G chip — the octa-core1 Dimensity 700 that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. With its 128 GB ROM, users can make the most of their gaming sessions.

Display and Appearance

The lightweight, minimalistic smartphone with 8.25 mm body and 2.5D flat frame is a comfortable fit for every hand. Its 16.71cm (6.58-inch) FHD + (2408 × 1080) In-cell Display makes it an ideal smartphone for all social media enthusiasts, content lovers, and gamers.

To do away with the harmful blue light, it includes an additional Eye Protection Mode. There is also a fast fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.