Vivo confirms launch of V23 series in India on January 5 - Check Specs, Camera

Smartphone company Vivo is all set to launch its new 'V23 Series' on January 5, 2022, in India. The announcement came on Friday, December 24.

The company took to Twitter to make this announcement public. The tweet said, "With stylish design, delightful selfies and power-packed performance #VivoV23Series is all set to make you and your moments stand out."

Celebrate every moment with the beauty of change. Presenting India’s first colour changing smartphone that compliments your every look perfectly. ​



Coming Soon.​ — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 24, 2021

The tweet further said, "Vivo V23 Series launching on 05.01.2022 at 12 PM. Block your date and welcome delightful moments in your life."

#vivoV23Series launching on 05.01.2022 at 12 PM. ​

Block your date and welcome delightful moments in your life. ​



December 24, 2021



As per reports by GSMArena, the new series by Vivo will have India's first 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie camera. The report also said that in a short clip released by the company, a shiny gold coloured phone was seen with three back cameras.

According to reports, the new series of Vivo is rumoured to become India's first phone with the slimmest 3D curve display smartphone at 7.36mm