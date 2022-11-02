Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri's 'free Blue Tick' advice for Delhi politicians after Elon Musk's $8 announcement

A few users tagged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking for a free Twitter blue tick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri's 'free Blue Tick' advice for Delhi politicians after Elon Musk's $8 announcement
Vivek Agnihotri

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter users can now get blue tick with their verified account by paying $8 for the new Twitter Blue plan. The new Twitter owner has made significant changes since buying the microblogging platform but the ‘blue tick’ plan has surely created the most buzz on social media platforms. Musk’s announcement received a mixed reaction from netizens and everyone shared their take on the plan. Known Bollywood film director and producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also joined the wagon and shared advice for Delhi politicians to take advantage of Elon Musk’s new plan.

“If anyone wants to win next elections in Delhi, he should promise free #BlueTick to Delhiites. He may win with 100% margin.” Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter. The tweet instantly went viral among his fans and they shared a few interesting comments on the tweet. “Free Paneer! Not joking. Delhites can do without a goverment but never without paneer. Garnish even noodles with paneer” a user wrote. “and no ban on crackers during Diwali…” another user wrote. A few users even tagged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking for a free Twitter blue tick.

Also read: Nothing Ear (2) earbuds tipped to debut next month, here's what you can expect

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Twitter Blue "price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity". Musk further mentioned the additional benefits that the users will get with the new Twitter Blue plan including, "priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, half as many advertisements". Previously, it was reported that the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

