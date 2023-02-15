‘Virat Kohli, the king of the pitch’: Read ChatGPT's fierce poem for former Indian cricket team captain

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the former Indian cricket team captain, is one of the most popular athletes around the world. The ace cricketer has a massive fan following all across the globe that makes him the most followed Indian on Instagram. Currently preparing for the second test match against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Virat Kohli is known for his dominating presence, passion for the game, hardwork and his skills. The cricketing legend does not need any recognition and it's difficult to honour his skills with just words but we asked OpenAI’s trending chatbot ChatGPT to do that for us and it didn’t let us down.

ChatGPT is currently one of the most talked about things across the globe and since its roll out, the tech enthusiasts have been using the chatbot to get some amazing answers. We asked ChatGPT to ‘write a poem on Virat Kohli’ and it gave a reply that surprised us. ChatGPT wrote a fierce poem that celebrates Virat Kohli. Here’s the poem for Virat Kohli below.

Virat Kohli, the king of the pitch,

A warrior with a will to win and never to ditch.

His eyes fierce with determination,

He's a cricketer of unparalleled dedication.

With his willow in hand, he strides to the crease,

A master of technique and skill to please.

The bowlers quake in their boots,

As he dispatches them to all corners with brute force.

His shots are a sight to behold,

A treat for the eyes, a story untold.

Be it a straight drive or a cover shot,

He leaves his fans awestruck with every dot.

He's a leader of men, a captain supreme,

A man with a vision and a cricketing dream.

He rallies his troops with passion and zeal,

With a never-say-die attitude, he's a true cricketing steel.

In his aura, there's a fire that burns bright,

A hunger for success, a thirst for a fight.

A legend in the making, a name etched in gold,

Virat Kohli, a cricketer like no other, a story untold.

To check whether the ChatGPT wrote this poem exclusively for Virat Kohli or it just replaces his name for other popular cricketers, we asked the chatbot to write poems on other cricketers. We found out that the poem above is written for Virat Kohli and ChatGPT didn’t use it for other cricketers.