Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo lost millions of followers during Instagram outage

Instagram users faced a major bug on October 31 when they were not able to access their account or lost a huge chunk of their followers. Widespread bug, that has been fixed now, was also showing users that their account has been suspended. “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” the error message read. A few Apple iPhone users also complained that their app crashed after 30 seconds of usage. Most of us were able to witness the drop in our number of followers on Instagram but soccer fans were able to notice a major slump in followers of one of the most popular athletes in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram, lost around 3 million followers during the Instagram outage. Ronaldo has 493 million Instagram followers but the numbers saw a significant decline during the four-hour outage before being restored. Similar decline was also seen in Virat Kohli’s Instagram followers during the major outage. Virat Kohli currently has around 221 million followers on Instagram. Virat Kohli is also the most followed Indian on Instagram.

A few hours ago, Instagram tweeted to inform that the bug has now been resolved. “We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry!” the tweet by the platform reads. Instagram head Adam Mosseri also apologised for the outage on Twitter.

Meta has not yet revealed the reason behind the Instagram outage. It is with noting that this is the second time in a month when a Meta owned services faced a major outage. A few days ago, a popular messaging platform was also down for users in several countries. During the outage, users were not able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp.