Viral question: Can you guess the tech legend who wrote these famous words?

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday evening shared a pic of famous lines which were written by a certain technology pioneer. The lines have become a part of the tech folklore ever since. They have been dubbed by many as the “best email ever sent in history”.

The lines shared by Sharma were mailed by the tech legend to himself. Hint: The man is the visionary behind one of the most fashionable and premium tech brands and one of the largest companies in the world. His idea of what technology should the common man have at hand has brought several revolutions within the industry. Without further wait, here are the famous lines. Can you guess the name of the man who wrote them?

(Hint: a tech industry legend) pic.twitter.com/YfVrKYAwoy — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 15, 2022

I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds.

I do not make any of my own clothing.

I speak a language I did not invent or refine.

I did not discover the mathematics I use.

I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.

I am moved by music I did not create myself.

When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.

I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with.

I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.

If you guessed it right, an apple for the correct answer. If you haven’t, hope you have now. The answer is Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple who pioneered iconic modern day gadgets like the personal computer, the portable audio device and smartphones.

September 2, 2010 pic.twitter.com/Amn8tTTrlH — Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) September 8, 2022

The email was written by Jobs to himself back in September 2010. It has been doing rounds on social media for years and keeps resurfacing to go viral in a few months or so.

