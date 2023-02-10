Search icon
Valentine's Day 2023: How to use ChatGPT to write a love letter

Here's a step-by-step on using ChatGPT to write a love letter for Valentine's Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Ahead of the day of romance, Valentine's Day, people are looking for ways to make their partners feel special. One age-old way of expressing love is a 'love letter'. But with a speedy lifestyle and hectic schedule, it is difficult to get enough time to actually sit down and write your heart out. What's even more difficult is to get the right words to express your feelings. 

For those who are planning to write a love-filled letter to their partners, here is the recently popularised Microsoft 'AI' to your rescue.

A survey report by cyber-security company McAfee shows that approximately 62 per cent of Indians are planning to use ChatGPT to write a love letter for V-Day. According to McAfee, the most popular reason given for using AI as a ghostwriter was that it would make the sender feel more confident (59 percent), others cited lack of time (32 percent) or lack of inspiration (26 percent), while 14 percent said it would just be quicker and easier, believing they would not be found out.

Here are steps to use ChatGPT to write your own love letter for Valentine's Day 2023: 

  1. To use chat GPT, firstly you need to do is to create an account on OpenAI 
  2. Visit the website-- https://chat.openai.com/auth/login
  3. Click on the signup option
  4. Click on the sign-up option  
  5. In case the website is taking time to load, then refresh the page or check back after some time 
  6. Verify your account
  7. A link will be sent to your email ID, follow the link sent to your mobile phone and complete the verification process
  8. Fill up the details asked and proceed
  9. Now that you have signed up, you can freely use ChatGPT
  10. Simply type any command that you wish to know about in the search bar and it will give an answer.  
