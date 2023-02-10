Valentine's Day 2023: How to use ChatGPT to write a love letter

Use ChatGPT to write love letter on Valentine's Day| Photo: File

Ahead of the day of romance, Valentine's Day, people are looking for ways to make their partners feel special. One age-old way of expressing love is a 'love letter'. But with a speedy lifestyle and hectic schedule, it is difficult to get enough time to actually sit down and write your heart out. What's even more difficult is to get the right words to express your feelings.

For those who are planning to write a love-filled letter to their partners, here is the recently popularised Microsoft 'AI' to your rescue.

A survey report by cyber-security company McAfee shows that approximately 62 per cent of Indians are planning to use ChatGPT to write a love letter for V-Day. According to McAfee, the most popular reason given for using AI as a ghostwriter was that it would make the sender feel more confident (59 percent), others cited lack of time (32 percent) or lack of inspiration (26 percent), while 14 percent said it would just be quicker and easier, believing they would not be found out.

Here are steps to use ChatGPT to write your own love letter for Valentine's Day 2023:

ChatGPT love letter Valentine's Day 2023: How to write