Valentine’s Day gifts at discount on Flipkart: Apple iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 19,900, Apple AirPods at Rs 541 and others

Valentine’s Day gifts are available at a great discount in the Flipkart sale. From the Flipkart sale, buyers can buy several Valentine’s Day gifts across numerous categories. One such brand that shows love and longevity, the things you want with your Valentine, is Apple. Due to this reason, a lot of people try to gift an Apple iPhone or Apple AirPods to their partner on Valentine’s Day. If you are planning to gift an Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple AirPods or any other Apple product to your partner on Valentine's Day, here are a few Flipkart deals that you can consider

Apple iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 19,900

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart after Rs 17,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 39,900. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 19,900 in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

Apple AirPods at Rs 541

Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 12,591 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 541 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 12,050 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 541.

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 36,999

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions during the Valentine’s Day sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 36,999 in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

Apple Watch Series 3 at Rs 4,255

Apple Watch Series 3 was priced at Rs 29,900 at the time launch but it is currently retailing at Rs 22,900 in the Flipkart sale. From Flipkart, buyers can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of Apple Watch Series 3 down to Rs 21,755. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, you can buy an Apple Watch Series 3 at just Rs 4,255.