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Using WhatsApp for business? Here's what's changing in message costs from Oct 1

Meta is set to revise Business Platform pricing from October 1 in India, meaning that for using the WhatsApp Business platform, Meta will charge for each message after the free limit.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

Using WhatsApp for business? Here's what's changing in message costs from Oct 1
WhatsApp Business pricing changes from October 1. (AI-Generated)
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If you are also using WhatsApp for your business, then this piece of news is for you. Meta is now revising its WhatsApp Business platform pricing in India from October 1, after which some messages that are currently free will become chargeable under the new system. Meanwhile, the new system does not apply to regular WhatsApp users or businesses using the standard WhatsApp Business App.

What changes from October 1?

Currently, businesses could reply to customers for free within the 24-hour window, which included utility messages, such as order confirmations or delivery updates. However, Meta will begin charging for utility messages sent during this window, starting October 1.

As per the new system, each business phone number will get 1,000 free service replies every month, and after that, additional service messages will be charged by Meta. Meanwhile, replies to customer queries will continue to remain free even after the revision of the system.

How much will businesses pay?

For the Indian market, Meta has priced it at Rs 0.115 per delivered message before GST. Yes, 18 percent GST is applicable on each message charged by Meta.

Let us understand it with an example: if a business number sends 1,000 messages from October 1 per month, it would have to pay Rs 135.70 (Rs 115 + Rs 20.70 GST). Notably, these charges are calculated if service replies from a business number exceed the free limit. If a business sends 1,500 service replies in a month, then after deducting 1,000 free messages,  Meta will charge for the remaining 500 messages, which would cost around Rs 57.50 (exclusive of GST).

Overall, there is no change for people using WhatsApp for sending or receiving messages on the platform. Even a normal user will not have to pay for sending messages to businesses.

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