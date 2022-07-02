Using Gmail, Hotmail? This fake mail can steal your Facebook details

File Photo

If you are an active user of Hotmail or Gmail, then it is important for you to know about this fake mail that might steal your Facebook information. According to a report by the express.co.uk, Trustwave’s experts have pointed out a fraud mail that claims to be sent from Facebook Support team.

The fraud mail states that the Facebook user’s account is at the risk of being deleted and directs the user to click on a link.

This link is being used by fraudsters to gather all details of your Facebook account.

The report by Trustwave mentions that a spam message is labelled ‘new message from Facebook”. The email within states, “Your page has been scheduled for deletion after violating our Community Standards. If we don’t hear from you within 48 hours, the page in question will be automatically deleted. You can appeal this decision below by visiting your support inbox”.

To fool the user, the fraud email includes an ‘Appeal Now’ button which Outlook, Gmail, Hotmail and other mail users can click. Right after you click the link, you will be directed to a fake Facebook appeals page. Here, you will be allowed to chat regarding the problem. The chat bot will be asking you to share your details including, name, email address, mobile numbers by claiming it to be a part of the appeal process.

In order to make the process appear more convincing, you might be asked to provide two-factor authentication details.

It is important to note that this mail is fake, and it has been sent to you only for collecting your details. The scammers might lock you out of your Facebook account and use it as a gateway to a host of other things. Hence, it is advisable not to share any details.

As per media reports, the fake Facebook pages linked with the scamming website have been taken down, but Trustwave has warned all users to remain vigilant.

“Chatbots serve a huge purpose in digital marketing and live support, so it is no wonder that cyber attackers are now abusing this feature. People are not inclined to be suspicious of its contents, especially if it comes from a seemingly genuine source. The fact that the spammers are leveraging the platform that they are mimicking makes this campaign a perfect social engineering technique”, Trustwave said.