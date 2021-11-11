Users point our major bug in Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; unable to use fingerprint unlock

Recently, Google launched new models of its flagship smartphone Pixel - the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. While these smartphones are the talk of the town for their amazing cameras and other features, several users are plagued by the bugs in this phone every day. According to reports, some users are facing a problem regarding the fingerprint scanner.

Users of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have taken to online platform Reddit, complaining that as soon as the battery of their smartphone is completely discharged and the phone is charged again and restarted, the fingerprint scanner stops working.

The users say that despite trying several times, the fingerprint scanner fails to work.

According to the bug report filed by the Google Issue Tracker website, many users have complained that when they charge the phone again after it is completely discharged, the option to unlock the phone using the fingerprint does not appear. And if some users see its option, an error keeps popping up when they try to unlock the phone. They are then left with entering the pin every time they want to unlock it. Even when they go to setting, the fingerprint profile they had set up is no longer present.

Moreover, users said that they were unable to add a new fingerprint to the device.

To fix this issue, many users tried factory resetting the phone, which fixed the problem. However, they had to lose their settings and data.

Many users pointed out that the issue with the fingerprint scanner started since the recent November update. At present, nothing has been said from Google, nor has any fix been found.