Users of THESE Apple iPhones to get unlimited Jio 5G data

Apple rolled out

Apple recently rolled out an iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users. The update brings in a few new features and support for the 5G cellular network. Following the rollout, Reliance Jio has announced that users of Apple iPhone 12 or above will get Jio True 5G service with unlimited data. As per the company’s statement, it has provided a Jio Welcome Offer on users` numbers to enable unlimited 5G usage.

Users of 5G Apple iPhones that includes - iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Pro Max, iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, can now access Jio’s 5G services.

For those who are unaware, Airtel and Reliance Jio launched their 5G services in India last month, however, many users in India were not able to access 5G on their compatible smartphones including iPhones because it was disabled via the OS.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 32,499 on Flipkart after Rs 27,401 discount, check details



A couple of months ago, Apple said that it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users. With the iOS 16.2 update, support for the 5G network on Apple iPhone has now extended in more than 70 countries across the globe. Apple worked closely with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".