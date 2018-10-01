Use of internet, smartphones and social media comes to a halt in the US: Study

Since last two years, the use of internet, social media, and device ownership in the United States has come to a halt, a new study has found. According to the Pew Research Center's latest technology study, the use of digital technology has had growth in the past, but the share of Americans who go online, use social media or own devices has remained stable in the past two years.

The latest data indicates that broadband internet service owners are at 65 percent. The ownership in desktop or laptop has dipped to 73 percent. As for ownership of personal devices, about 95 percent of the Americans studied have cellphones, 89 percent have internet access, while 77 percent have smartphones and 69 percent use social networks.

In addition to stagnation, barriers such as financial restrictions, access to internet, and pure lack of interest are seen as the contributing factors towards the slowing growth.

Additionally, if you are still skeptical about owning a smartwatch, it may just be the time to do so. According to the latest estimates by market researcher IDC, smartwatches are set to dominate nearly half of the entire wearables market by 2022.

Smartwatches will account for a total of 46.2 million units in 2018, up by 38.9 percent from last year. However, by 2022, the volumes will grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent to hit 94.3 million units milestone, accounting for nearly half of the entire wearables market.

Apple Watch is expected to continue to dominate with the newest model appealing to cardiac patients following the approval from the FDA and AHA. The latest report also indicates that wristbands will continue to play a significant role in the wearables market with devices going beyond step counting having an advantage against the pricier smartwatches.

With inputs from ANI