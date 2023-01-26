Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Use Google Maps without internet connection on Apple iPhone, Android device: Follow these steps

You can use the Google Maps service without internet connection after downloading the maps for a certain section or area where you are travelling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Use Google Maps without internet connection on Apple iPhone, Android device: Follow these steps
Google Maps

Google Maps is the most used navigation app across the globe and millions of users rely on the platform everyday to reach their location. Google Maps is believed to be one of the most accurate mapping platforms and dependency of users of the Google owner service is increasing day by day. However most of us find ourselves lost when we are travelling to remote areas with poor internet connectivity. Despite Google Maps having an accurate route even in the remote areas, users are unable to use the service due to poor connectivity. But what most users don’t know is that Google Maps can also be used offline. Yes, you can also use the Google Maps service without internet connection after downloading the maps for a certain section or area where you are travelling.

You can save an area from Google Maps to your phone or tablet and use it when you're offline. To know how to download Google Maps for offline use in Apple iPhone or iPad, you can follow these steps:

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps.
  2. Make sure you're connected to the internet and not in Incognito mode.
  3. Search for a place, like Noida.
  4. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then tap More  and then Download offline map.

Select particular area on map

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps.
  2. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Offline maps.
  3. Tap Select your own map.
  4. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download.
  5. Tap Download.

To know how to download Google Maps for offline use in Android device, you can follow these steps:

  1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app Maps.
  2. Make sure you're connected to the internet and signed in to Google Maps.
  3. Search for a place, like San Francisco.
  4. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then tap More More and then Download offline map. If you searched for a place like a restaurant, tap More More and then Download offline map and then Download.

Select particular area on map

  1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app Maps.
  2. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Offline maps.
  3. Tap Select your own map.
  4. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download
  5. Tap Download.

After you download an area, use the Google Maps app just like you normally would. If your internet connection is slow or absent, your offline maps will guide you to your destination as long as the entire route is within the offline map.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer posts, check salary
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.