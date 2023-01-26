Use Google Maps without internet connection on Apple iPhone, Android device: Follow these steps

Google Maps

Google Maps is the most used navigation app across the globe and millions of users rely on the platform everyday to reach their location. Google Maps is believed to be one of the most accurate mapping platforms and dependency of users of the Google owner service is increasing day by day. However most of us find ourselves lost when we are travelling to remote areas with poor internet connectivity. Despite Google Maps having an accurate route even in the remote areas, users are unable to use the service due to poor connectivity. But what most users don’t know is that Google Maps can also be used offline. Yes, you can also use the Google Maps service without internet connection after downloading the maps for a certain section or area where you are travelling.

You can save an area from Google Maps to your phone or tablet and use it when you're offline. To know how to download Google Maps for offline use in Apple iPhone or iPad, you can follow these steps:

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps. Make sure you're connected to the internet and not in Incognito mode. Search for a place, like Noida. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then tap More and then Download offline map.

Select particular area on map

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app Maps. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Offline maps. Tap Select your own map. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download. Tap Download.

To know how to download Google Maps for offline use in Android device, you can follow these steps:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app Maps. Make sure you're connected to the internet and signed in to Google Maps. Search for a place, like San Francisco. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then tap More More and then Download offline map. If you searched for a place like a restaurant, tap More More and then Download offline map and then Download.

Select particular area on map

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app Maps. Tap your profile picture or initial Account Circle and then Offline maps. Tap Select your own map. Adjust the map according to the area you want to download Tap Download.

After you download an area, use the Google Maps app just like you normally would. If your internet connection is slow or absent, your offline maps will guide you to your destination as long as the entire route is within the offline map.