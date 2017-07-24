US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat as tech earnings awaited

Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

HomeTechnology

Technology

US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat as tech earnings awaited

U. S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, ahead of Google parent Alphabet's earnings report and a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which kicks off on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2017, 07:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, ahead of Google parent Alphabet's earnings report and a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Analysts have raised their expectations for S&P 500 earnings to 9.6 percent, compared with an 8 percent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"With indices trading at record highs and central banks favoring a less accommodative stance, earnings will become increasingly important in maintaining or expanding on these levels," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

Alphabet reports results after market close, while Amazon and Facebook are due to report results later this week.

Tech continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year, despite investors worrying about stretched valuations.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 13.28 points, or 0.06 percent, at 21,566.79, the S&P 500 was down 1.69 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,470.85.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.45 points, or 0.02 percent, at 6,389.20.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the materials index's 0.18 percent fall leading the decliners.

The market will also keep an eye on political developments in Washington, with rising doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to legislate his pro-growth policies after the failure of the healthcare bill.

The International Monetary Fund shaved its forecasts for U.S. growth to 2.1 percent for both 2017 and 2018 from its earlier estimates of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, citing lack of details on the Trump administration's stimulus measures.

The Fed is not expected to tighten its monetary policy when it meets on Tuesday, but the market is awaiting its statement for clues on future interest rate hikes.

Shares of Halliburton were up 0.2 percent after the oilfield services provider swung to a quarterly profit.

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods fell 8.6 percent after its quarterly results fell below expectations.

Hasbro was down 6.7 percent after the toymaker posted the smallest sales beat in one and a half years.

WebMD Health jumped 19.7 percent after KKR & Co agreed to buy the U.S. online health publisher in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion. KKR was off 0.7 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,366 to 1,128. On the Nasdaq, 1,165 issues rose and 1,068 fell.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE