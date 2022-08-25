Search icon
US lawmakers release bill that could 'force' Google, Facebook to share revenues with news media

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

File Photo/Representative Image

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers released a revised version of a bill that will make it easier for news organisations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. 

The bill could help 'force' companies like Google, and Facebook to share revenues with news media that entail the use of their content. 

According to the press release from the lawmakers, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act "removes legal obstacles to news organizations' ability to negotiate collectively and secure fair terms from gatekeeper platforms that regularly access news content without paying for its value". 

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a joint forum of digital arms of Indian media organisations, said, "It is a big step in the right direction. It vindicates our stand here in India as we strive to make Big Tech more transparent, inclusive, and accommodative in terms of revenue-sharing." 

Earlier in 2022, DNPA had complained to the Competition Council of India (CCI) which led to the investigation into Google’s alleged malpractices in sharing revenues with digital news entities.

Read the details here at www.congress.gov

A previous version of the bill, introduced in March 2021, was opposed by two technology industry trade groups that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook, and Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google belong to - the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice.

It is important to note that the updated bill will cover news publishers with less than 1,500 full-time employees and non-network news broadcasters. It will help them to work together and win better deals from Facebook, Google, and other large platforms. 

The 2021 legislation would have applied to any print, broadcast, or digital news organization with a dedicated editorial staff that published at least weekly.

