Many users reported the issue on X, saying transactions were not happening across all PSPs (Payment Service Providers).

UPI down: UPI services are facing a second outage in a week. This has impacted several online payment apps, such as PhonePe, Google Pay (GPay), Paytm, and Amazon Pay. According to Downdetector, the outage reports touched 533 at 7:40 pm IST, with an upward trend in the functionality's downtime. Many users reported the issue on X. "Looks like NPCI UPI servers are down," one user wrote. Another user said, "Please keep some cash with you otherwise you will be in trouble." Check out some posts here:

2nd time facing UPI down service. Please keep some cash with you otherwise you will be in trouble — Robin (@rock_robu) April 2, 2025

@NPCI_NPCI UPI is down transactions not happening across all PSPs — Pavankumar (@pavandoer1008) April 2, 2025

The last UPI outage was reported on March 26 and lasted for over two hours, with reports crossing 3,000 within an hour. The outage prevented users from making online payments to individuals and merchants.