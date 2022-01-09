Search icon
UPI server down; transactions on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe fail

UPI an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been down for over an hour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) instant's payment system, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), has been down for over an hour on Sunday (January 9, 2022).

Many users have reported that the UPI server is down and that they are not being able to do any transactions using digital wallets or online payment services like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

ICICI Bank has notified that due to maintenance activities, ICICI Bank's UPI system is apparently unavailable.

The NPCI in a tweet said that the technical glitch and said that UPI is operational now. It also added that NPCI is monitoring the system closely.

However, some netizens took to Twitter to vent out their frustration on facing the issues. Check out some of the tweets on the issue:

