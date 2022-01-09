UPI server down; transactions on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe fail

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) instant's payment system, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), has been down for over an hour on Sunday (January 9, 2022).

Many users have reported that the UPI server is down and that they are not being able to do any transactions using digital wallets or online payment services like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

ICICI Bank has notified that due to maintenance activities, ICICI Bank's UPI system is apparently unavailable.

The NPCI in a tweet said that the technical glitch and said that UPI is operational now. It also added that NPCI is monitoring the system closely.

Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

However, some netizens took to Twitter to vent out their frustration on facing the issues. Check out some of the tweets on the issue: