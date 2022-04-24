UPI server down, social media flooded with complaints of failed payments

File Photo

Twitterverse is once again flooded with complaints as people across the internet are complaining about facing problems in payments. This is because the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been down for more than an hour now. Following this, netizens are facing varied issues in making payments across the country.

As per users on Twitter, transactions are not getting processed via major UPI apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm. The problem came forth after users were notified about failed payments after long processing times.

Here are some Twitter users complaining about UPI down

UPI servers are down. Just to make you aware how much dependent you have become on the digital payments!#UPI #serverdown #DigitalPayments — Santosh Ambekar (@santosh_santron) April 24, 2022

Looks like @UPI_NPCI servers are down facing so much difficulty in doing payments. @UPI_NPCI how much will be the expected down time #UPI #payments pic.twitter.com/u6iLw5E4kL — akhil (@akhilbevara) April 24, 2022

With #UPI not working on both @GooglePayIndia and @Paytm, Bangalore has come to stand still. It gets funnier when POS machine is also from PayTm. Has it rained in the cloud? April 24, 2022

Let us tell you that is the second time in 2022 that the UPI server has remined down for a long time. Earlier, the server wasn’t working on January 9, 2022.

The National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI) is yet to issue a formal statement regarding the disruption.

Notably, the UPI is a payment system introduced by the NPCI. This system is currently being used for over 60 per cent of India’s retail transactions.