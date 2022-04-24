Search icon
UPI server down, social media flooded with complaints of failed payments

The Unified Payments Interface apps have been down for more than an hour now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

File Photo

Twitterverse is once again flooded with complaints as people across the internet are complaining about facing problems in payments. This is because the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been down for more than an hour now. Following this, netizens are facing varied issues in making payments across the country.

As per users on Twitter, transactions are not getting processed via major UPI apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm. The problem came forth after users were notified about failed payments after long processing times.

Let us tell you that is the second time in 2022 that the UPI server has remined down for a long time. Earlier, the server wasn’t working on January 9, 2022.

The National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI) is yet to issue a formal statement regarding the disruption.

Notably, the UPI is a payment system introduced by the NPCI. This system is currently being used for over 60 per cent of India’s retail transactions.

 

 

