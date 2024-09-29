UPI down: Several users face issues while sending, receiving money

UPI down: Several users are facing issues while sending and receiving money through UPI using different bank options including SBI. Many X users wrote on X complaining about the issue. "State Bank of India is facing high payment failures on all UPI apps," one user wrote. Most users complained about the SBI UPI ID being down. "TheOfficialSBI Fix it ASAP, lunch time khatam hogaya ab dinner time bolega kya?" one user wrote.

Responding to a user, SBI official X account wrote, "Please inform us about the service/app which you are using like Debit Card/ UPI/ Yono/ Yono Lite/ Internet banking along with the error screenshot. We will be happy to assist you."

