Upcoming Apple iPhone features spark concerns about abuse

Apple iOS 16 (Image: Apple)

At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled a series of features that Apple iPhone users will get with the iOS 16 operating system. Redesigned lock screen, focus filters and several other features that Apple revealed at its annual conference are being lauded by the Apple iPhone users, however, a few of these features are reportedly concerning some users.

With iOS 16, Apple is rolling out a feature that allows users to unsend or edit a message shared via iMessage. The unsend feature is quite similar to the one seen on WhatsApp messaging platform. Using the feature will remove the message from the conversation for both users. On the other hand, the edit button allows users to change the message after it has been sent. The feature allows users to correct any mistakes or typos in the previous message.

According to the report, users are worried that these features can be used for nefarious purposes. A few believe that Apple has overstepped its boundaries and is not taking users` privacy and safety seriously enough as it is promising users the ability to change what they've personally shared with other users.

Users are finding the features worrisome as they believe it is hard to receive a text or agree to something, only to later find out that it has been changed. Few suggest that the fifteen minutes time frame offered by Apple to edit or unsend a message may make it a bit difficult for potential users, but it is still worrisome.