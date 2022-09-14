Upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Mac chip details tipped

Apple logo

Apple will reportedly use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TMSC) enhanced 3nm process based M3 chip for Macs and A17 Bionic chip for iPhone 15 Pro models that are expected to launch next year.

As per a report by AppleInsider, Nikkei Asia claims that N3E, the TMSC enhanced 3nm process, will offer improved performance and power efficiency compared to TSMC's first-generation 3nm process known as N3.

As per the report, it is unclear which iPad models the report is referring to, as rumours suggest that Apple will update the iPad Pro next month with the M2 chip, which is manufactured based on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process.

A new entry-level iPad with an older A14 chip is also expected later this year, the report said.

The report claims that 2023 could mark the second year in a row in which only the Pro models of the new iPhone lineup feature Apple's latest chip.

Last week, the tech giant unveiled iPhone 14 Pro models with an A16 chip based on TSMC`s 4nm process, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are equipped with the previous-generation A15 chip.

(with inputs from IANS)