Ulefone Power Armor 13 with massive 13200mAH battery launched, check details

While buying a smartphone, a good battery is what consumers look for so that they can use it without the need to recharge frequently. With the technological improvements every day, manufacturers have also started putting bigger batteries in the devices that go up as high as 7000mAH. However, Chinese smartphone maker Ulefone has gone a step ahead and has announced the Ulefone Power Armor 13 that is powered by a 13200mAH battery.

The company claims it is the world’s first rugged phone to carry such a massive battery. Once fully charged, this smartphone will be able to last for a week. The company had launched the teaser of the phone a few days back. Since then, there is a lot of discussion about the phone.

Along with the battery, there are several other surprises inside the smartphone which makes it a value-for-money deal too.

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 is also the world's first rugged phone, and will not break if dropped. The phone has a 6.81 inch FHD + display with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels. Ulefone Power Armor 13 is powered by the Helio G95 processor and coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This storage can be expanded to up to 1 TB with an SD card.

Talking about the imaging capabilities, this phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary sensor is 48 megapixels and the secondary is 8 megapixels. The remaining two cameras are of 2 megapixels each. For selfies, there is a 16 megapixel camera. The phone allows you to record 4K videos.

This phone supports 5G and comes with Android 11 out of the box. Other primary features include headset-free FM radio, IP68/69K certification and NFC, and an infrared sensor to measure the distance between two objects. The 13200mAH battery supports 33W fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. Moreover, there's 5W wireless reverse charging as well.