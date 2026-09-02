Uber to layoff 3300 jobs globally, biggest cuts since COVID, check why

The layoff announcement comes after Uber shares saw a near 8% fall over the past year, raising concerns among investors that autonomous ride-hailing players like Waymo could threaten Uber’s leading market share in North America.

Uber Technologies announced on Wednesday that it will slash around 3,300 jobs, about 10% of its workforce, in a major cost-cutting exercise focused on its ride-hailing, delivery and robotaxi businesses.

The layoff announcement comes after Uber shares saw a near 8% fall over the past year, raising concerns among investors that autonomous ride-hailing players like Waymo could threaten Uber’s leading market share in North America.

According to an email accessed by Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dara Khosrowshahi wrote that Uber's expansion in recent years has resulted in “more layers, more coordination, more fragmented ownership, and in some cases structures that made sense when businesses were smaller but no longer serve us well at our current scale.”

What does it mean for Uber?

As per an Uber spokesperson, the job cuts will reduce the number of managers by 20%, with some being moved to individual contributor roles. Khosrowshahi said the decision was taken to make the company “simpler and faster.”

The email also mentioned that Uber will slash the number of “micro-teams” having one or two members by nearly 50% and reduce staff who are placed more than seven layers below the CEO. The firm is also streamlining its core engineering, science and delivery units.

At the end of last year, Uber had about 34,000 employees globally, according to its annual report. This will be the company’s largest workforce reduction since May 2020, when it laid off about 6,700 people due to the pandemic.

Is AI responsible for these job cuts?

The company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi did not blame artificial intelligence for the cuts, stating that Uber would integrate some teams and focus its employee base around key locations as part of the overhaul.

According to Reuters, Uber will focus its global workforce in New York and San Francisco, mandate relocation for most remote staff and limit fully remote jobs to about 1% of the workforce, while maintaining its three-day office attendance policy.