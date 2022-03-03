Uber's new feature 'Explore' will help buy concert tickets and book restaurants

If you use the Uber app then here is some good news for you. Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday introduced a new feature called 'Explore' that will provide you with many added utilities. The new featuure allows customers to buy concert tickets, book restaurant reservations, and get discounted rides to popular destinations.

From being a taxi broker to delivering food and grocery to your doorsteps, the ride-share company is turning its app into more of a lifestyle product with its latest attempts. Starting March 1, Uber customers in over a dozen North American cities can see the new Explore tab when they open the app.

How 'Explore' will work?

Uber customers in 14 American cities along with Mexico City can see the new feature, 'Explore' tab in the app.

Tapping on 'Explore' brings up a variety of live event and restaurant recommendations that they are encouraged to check out.

Users can see places recommended to them based on categories including food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and more.

Uber plans to expand Explore to more cities in the coming weeks and months, along with more event opportunities and experiences offerings.

It has selected some of the best places to explore from the top restaurants and bars. Deals will keep changing based on what's popular in the area.

Uber users will get 15% off on rides up to USD 10 for now to locations included in Explore, the company said in its statement.

It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because user can pay conveniently with their Uber Wallet and Payment profile.

Restaurant reservations are handled through a Yelp integration in the app. It will feature that company's five-star ratings for restaurants in Explore.