Uber joins hands with Delhi Metro, launches public transport services app

Ridesharing company Uber has tied up with Delhi Metro Corporation Limited (DMRC) to offer services to metro commuters.

Through a new app developed by Uber, a person would be able to travel from one metro station to another without using metro cards or even tokens. Booking on the app will complete the passenger's journey from his home to the metro station and vice versa.

This will relieve passengers from the hassle of making frequent bookings, buying/recharging tokens or smart cards.

Such a scheme has been launched in Asia and India for the first time. Earlier this service was started in Boston, USA and in Nice, France. Currently, the scheme has been rolled out at 210 stations of Delhi Metro.

How to book your destination in the Delhi Metro through the Uber app:

Step 1. In the app, passengers will get the option of public transport.

Step 2. Give the details of the journey like your location and the destination.

Step 3. After the booking, you will be told about the cab and the nearest metro station.

Step 4. After this, the cab will arrive at your booked location which will drop you at the nearby metro station.

Step 5. After scanning a code on the mobile app in the metro station, your entry will be registered.