Twitter users will now see more tweets from accounts they don’t follow

The recommendations that you may soon see on your Twitter feed will be based on your interests. (Image: Reuters)

You will now see more tweets from the accounts you do follow as the company is planning to expand recommendations to all users to give them the best content. "We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we`re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past," Twitter Support posted.

The recommendations that you may soon see on your Twitter feed will be based on your interests, topics you follow, tweets you engage with, and even Tweets people in your network like. Based on these signals and more, Twitter will show you content it thinks they will be interested in.

The new recommendations plan is another move from Elon Musk to woo more users after acquiring the platform in a massive $44 billion deal. As explained by the company in a blog post “Think of them as personalised suggestions that are shown to you based on actions you take on Twitter.”

Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter. According to the company, its recommendations team partners closely with its Health, Trust and Safety, and Machine Learning Ethics teams to make sure "we`re recommending high-quality content".

The company said that it also provides tools to manage recommendations and "clear ways to tell us when we do and don't get it right. This is an important part of enabling you to use Twitter on your own terms''.

Selecting "Not interested in this Tweet/Topic" from the Tweet menu, on the other hand, will tell Twitter that a user likes to see less of that type of content. (with inputs from IANS)