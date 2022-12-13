Search icon
Twitter users to lose legacy blue checks soon, Elon Musk calls way they were given out 'corrupt, nonsensical'

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

File Photo

On Tuesday, a Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched and people were asked to submit a verified phone number to sign up after Elon Musk announced that he will remove all legacy blue badges in the coming months.

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. The company said in a statement, "Starting today when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed)." 

READ | Twitter paid blue tick launches today: Here is everything you should know

The statement further added, "Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots." 

To subscribe to Blue badge, your Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number. Musk said that basic Blue will have half the number of ads.

"We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year," he added. The new Twitter owner also announced that in a few months, "we will remove all legacy blue checks".

READ | Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra: Follow in Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, check routes, rules, documents to carry to temple

"The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical," he added. Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name, or profile photo, "but if they do, they'll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again", said Twitter.

Musk last month launched the Blue subscription plan with verification but later postponed it after it met with huge controversy as several fake accounts came up on the platform, impersonating brands and celebrities.

Musk also said that the prior "Twitter management and board lied to make their user numbers seem artificially higher, so turned a blind eye to fake/spam accounts".

