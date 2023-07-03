Twitter users may soon be able to watch long movies on the platform, Musk announces new plan

Elon Musk (Image: IANS)

Twitter users may soon be able to stream a whole movie on the platform as the company will soon allow users to share videos more than 3-hour long. The plan was revealed by Twitter owner Elon Musk himself in a reply to a known podcaster. When Musk replied to a tweet of Theo Von, “Comedy is legal on this platform!”

Lex Fridman, host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast and who recently posted a video of him training jiu jitsu with Musk, commented, “Nice. It would be great to be able to upload 3+ hour podcast videos, with timestamps/chapters. PS: Theo is awesome.”

“Coming,” Musk replied.

“Thanks Elon! Let me know when you’re ready to bring podcasts to twitter. happy to help,” Von added.

To recall, Elon Musk enabled Twitter Blue subscriber to upload 2-hour videos (8GB) in May. The microblogging platform had also changed its Twitter Blue page and announced that the video file size limit for paid users has been raised from 2GB to 8GB. Despite these changes, the maximum upload quality remains 1080p. (with inputs from IANS)