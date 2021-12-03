Twitter users experience significant drop in follower count - Here's why

On Thursday, December 2, Twitter users in India observed a major drop in their follower count leaving everyone confused. Don't be surprised if you experienced the same because this is not the first time this is happening.

Earlier, this year Twitter carried out a similar exercise to clean the platform of bots, spam content and inactive accounts. At the time Twitter had said, "You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we’ve asked to confirm their password or phone number aren’t included in follower counts until they’ve confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."

The microblogging website constantly checks accounts by re-confirming the user's phone number and password, once the details are confirmed only then the person is added to the follower count. The platform carries out this exercise quite often to prevent users from encountering any spam content.

Twitter has confirmed that it has removed over 3,000 accounts from the website that were operating as foreign state-linked information operations. Accounts removed were related to countries like Mexico, China and Russia, etc.

On the other hand, Twitter has introduced a new policy where a user cannot use a video or an image of another person without their consent. The new rules were introduced just a day after Twitter announced its new CEO Parag Agrawal.