Twitter update: New Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers to roll out on Sep 21

On September 21, Twitter will launch its highly awaited Edit Tweet function, which will initially be accessible to its Blue subscribers who pay $4.99 per month.

After a tweet has been published, users can edit it using the Edit Tweet tool.

Edited Tweets will have an icon, a timestamp, and a label to make it clear to readers that they have been changed from the original Tweet.

Viewers can access the Tweet's Edit History, which contains an earlier version of the Tweet, by tapping the label.

The functionality is probably going to be made available to the general public starting next week, according to a tweet from Platformer's Casey Newton on Friday.

"Twitter is planning to begin the public test of editing tweets on Wednesday 9/21, per internal documents shared with me," he stated.

For years, Twitter users have requested an edit option to remove mistakes and improper grammar.

Twitter stated earlier this month that it would first conduct a limited internal test of the Edit Tweet feature before making it available to the general public.

"Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," advised Twitter.

Twitter claimed that it is purposefully testing Edit Tweet with a limited sample to understand how users can misuse the function.

The test will initially be limited to one nation before being localised to more as "we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet."

The company stated, "We'll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."

(With inputs from IANS)