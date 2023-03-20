Twitter to charge users for two-factor authentication from today, here's how to protect your account for free

Photo: Reuters

To prevent hackers from accessing your Twitter account, you may use two-factor authentication (2FA). Users need both a password and a security code or key to access their accounts. Nevertheless, Twitter has stated that, from today, only Twitter Blue members will be able to enrol their accounts in the text message/SMS mode of 2FA. As of March 20th, the new regulation will be in force.

The annual cost of Twitter Blue is Rs 6,800, whereas the monthly cost is Rs 650. Anybody who pays for one will get a blue checkmark added to their account. You may now edit your tweets before posting them, and you can upload videos in 1080p resolution and share lengthier movies with the Twitter Blue upgrade.

Changing from text/SMS 2FA to Google Authenticator is simple if you don't want to pay for Twitter Blue or are worried about losing access to your account. How to change your Twitter two-factor authentication from phone verification to something more reliable is detailed here.

Open Twitter

Select Security and Account Access

Select Two-Factor authentication

Select your preferred 2FA method: Text message, authentication app or Security key

Follow the instructions

If you want to add your Twitter account to your authenticator app, all you have to do is scan the corresponding QR code. The Twitter account cannot be locked until the security key is added. If you lose your authentication app, Twitter will provide you with a secret security key. Twitter will provide you a one-time-use backup code and instruct you to put it somewhere secure. Your email address will also be added to our confirmation list.