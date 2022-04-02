Twitter teases long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day, leaves the internet divided

Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later." Some commentators welcomed it. Some saw it as funny. Still, others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny" while replying to Twitter's original tweet.

By the time the news of the edit button was tweeted, the date had already changed in Australia. To this, one user wrote, "Joke's on you, @Twitter . You now owe Australians an edit button."