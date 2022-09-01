Search icon
Twitter starts testing 'edit button', paying subscribers to get it first

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweets such as fixing typos, adding tags and more, after it’s been published.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Twitter (File photo)

Twitter has now started testing its highly-requested 'edit tweet' feature. The new feature is currently undergoing internal testing, the microblogging site announced on Thursday.

"If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay," it said in a tweet. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. 

What is Edit Tweet?

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweets such as fixing typos, adding tags and more, after it’s been published. Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

