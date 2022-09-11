Twitter changes its share button to a WhatsApp icon for some users in India

Twitter (file photo)

Twitter has changed its share button icon to a WhatsApp icon for some users in India. However, it’s not a shortcut to share tweets directly on WhatsApp. If you tap the new 'WhatsApp icon' share button, you still see all the old sharing options.

"Some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think," Twitter said on Thursday.

some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/Y23vWUPTs1 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 8, 2022

Earlier, the share icon was originally shaped like an arrow. The social media platform is known to make changes to its platform's user interface (UI) to keep it updated with times and newer usage habits. However, sometimes the changes do not get the expected feedback and are rolled back.

Twitter has said that its latest change is currently in the testing phase. The Twitter India handle mentioned that the feature is just a test for now, which basically means that this change could be temporary.

READ | 5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments

A few days back, Twitter had started testing its highly-requested 'edit tweet' feature. The new feature is currently undergoing internal testing,

The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Right now, Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription that gives exclusive access to premium features on Twitter, is available for iOS, Android and web in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand only.