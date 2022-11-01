Twitter's blue tick is chargeable now: Elon Musk's announcement gives memers a field day

Twitter's blue tick is chargeable now: Here's how netizens reacted to Elon Musk's announcement (file photo)

Elon Musk has confirmed that all users who subscribe to Twitter Blue Tick will have to pay USD 8 per month. Soon after the announcement, netizens started reacting to it with hilarious memes. Check out the best memes below.

Twitter’s current lords peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people Blue for nth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Legend



Can we pay in crypto — Scott Crypto Warrior (@cottLEOWarrior) November 1, 2022

Will you accept dogecoin for this — greg (@greg16676935420) November 1, 2022

i ve paid in potatos based on my country pic.twitter.com/q5wuRmjaXw — vl4d (@vl4dvl4dvl4d) November 1, 2022

People in Africa gathering up the equivalent of 8 per month. pic.twitter.com/fdF1tcmKu4 — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) November 1, 2022

The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon. In April, Twitter accepted Musk`s proposal to buy and take the social media service private.

