Twitter's blue tick is chargeable now: Elon Musk's announcement gives memers a field day

Elon Musk has said that verified Twitter users have to pay USD 8 per month for the blue tick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Twitter's blue tick is chargeable now: Here's how netizens reacted to Elon Musk's announcement (file photo)

Elon Musk has confirmed that all users who subscribe to Twitter Blue Tick will have to pay USD 8 per month. Soon after the announcement, netizens started reacting to it with hilarious memes. Check out the best memes below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon. In April, Twitter accepted Musk`s proposal to buy and take the social media service private.

