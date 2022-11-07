'Twitter rules will evolve over time': After blue tick, Elon Musk hints at another big change

File Photo

Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO, hinted at another big change to Twitter rules on Monday, emphasising that the rules would "evolve over time" in the wake of the company's $44 billion purchase and subsequent layoff of half of the microblogging site's 7,500 workers.

"Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following," Musk wrote.

Twitter has been criticised in the past for its handling of abusive behaviour and offensive material on the network, prompting the company to make changes to its guidelines.

Musk had earlier made his position on impersonators clear by tweeting, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended."

Twitter's rules page states,"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation". With the new rules, the company hopes to ensure that all people are able to participate safely and freely in public conversations.

The following is a complete list of Twitter's new rules:

Violence: Threats of violence against individuals or groups are not permitted. The glorification of violence is also prohibited on Twitter.

Terrorism/violent extremism: Posts threatening terrorism or promoting violence are prohibited.

Child sexual exploitation: Children will not be exploited on this platform by the company.

Abuse/harassment: Targeted harassment is not allowed, and other people may not be incited to do so by users. Including wishing someone physical harm.

Hateful conduct: Users are not allowed to incite violence against, threaten, or harass anyone based on their race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, handicap, or severe illness.

Perpetrators of violent attacks: Accounts created by individuals who commit terrorism, violent extremism, or mass violent acts will be deleted, and Twitter may also delete Tweets that promote or link to manifestos or other information created by the attackers.

Suicide or self-harm: No promotion or encouragement of suicide or self-harm is permitted.

Graphic violence and adult content: Extremely graphic or violent photographs, especially those with explicit material, are not permitted in live broadcasts or as profile or banner pictures. Similarly banned is media that glorifies or otherwise normalises sexual assault or violence.

Platform manipulation and spam: Users are prohibited from manipulating or disrupting the Twitter experience for others, including via the use of Twitter's services in a way that either artificially amplifies or suppresses content.

Civic Integrity: Twitter services may not be used to influence or intervene in political campaigns or voting. This involves distributing information that discourages individuals from participating or gives them false information about where, when, and how to exercise their right to vote or other civic rights.

Misleading and Deceptive Identities: To avoid misleading, confusing, or deceiving other users, or disrupting their experience on Twitter, users may not assume the identity of another person, group, or organisation.

Synthetic and manipulated media: Users are not permitted to fraudulently disseminate artificial or modified material with the intent to damage others. To further assist users in determining the veracity of the content and give context, we may also tag Tweets that include fabricated or altered material.

Copyright and trademark: Copyright and trademark infringement is prohibited. Find information about our copyright and trademark policies.

Private information: Private information (such as a person's home phone number or address) should not be shared publicly or posted by users without the consent of the individuals whose information is being shared. Threatening or encouraging people to reveal private information is also not allowed on Twitter.

Non-consensual nudity: Users are not permitted to upload or publish private photographs or videos of another person that were taken or released without that person's permission.