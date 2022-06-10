Twitter rolls out 'Report Tweet' update to make reporting process easier

File photo

Twitter`s newly improved tweet reporting tool (Report Tweet) is now available to everyone on the platform.

The updated Report Tweet flow simplifies the process by providing extra options to explain the troubling nature of the tweet.

The company first began testing the new process for reporting harmful tweets in December, saying it was trying to take a "people first" approach that would make it easier to flag tweets, reports Engadget.

Previous reporting process

Earlier, the microblogging site`s reporting process required users to navigate a series of menus to identify the specific rule they believed had been broken.



The process was confusing, even for those familiar with Twitter`s policies, and often resulted in problematic tweets not being properly flagged.

Now, the new Report Tweet update allows users to provide more context while flagging a tweet for questionable content.

New reporting process

The revamped process instead begins each report by asking users to describe "what happened", rather than prompting them to guess which rule may have been broken, the report said.



It also makes it easier to report tweets in which someone else is being targeted, and gives users more options for reporting hate speech, it added.

Previously, users had a limited choice in selecting the reasons why a tweet should be taken down.



The company said the new reporting process has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in "actionable reports" since it began testing six months ago.

(With inputs from IANS)

