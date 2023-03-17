Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Twitter rolls out new feature for Apple iOS users, check details

In January this year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had promised a feature that will allow users to easily bookmark tweets, and later the platform started rolling it out on iOS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Twitter rolls out new feature for Apple iOS users, check details
Twitter

Twitter has announced a new feature for Apple iPhone users that will allow them to see bookmark counts on tweets. The new feature for the iOS app was announced in a tweet by Twitter Support account. "We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details." the tweet read.

"Don't worry, though -- your Bookmarks are still private. We'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks," it added.

On the new feature's help page, the company mentioned that it is planning to expand this feature. Everyone on the platform can see bookmark counts on tweets, whether they are the author or the reader.

In January this year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had promised a feature that will allow users to easily bookmark tweets, and later the platform started rolling it out on iOS.

The new feature displays the bookmark option under the expanded tweet view which makes it easier for users to add a post to their bookmarks.

Meanwhile, last month, the micro-blogging platform had removed captions from its social audio rooms 'Spaces' on iOS. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's inspired outfits to celebrate the festival of colours
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.