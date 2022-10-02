Twitter officially reveals edit tweet feature is underway, shares live example

Twitter

After weeks of saying they were testing an edit button, Twitter finally published the first ever altered tweet. On Friday, the Twitter Blue account released a tweet that was later modified to show how the new editing capability would function when it launches.

When the user selected the pencil symbol and "Last Edited" label at the bottom of the tweet, they were able to see what edits had been made.

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

The firm has said that Twitter Blue members would have access to the service before the broader public, but thus far only Blue users have access. For now, at least, users will need to pay the $4.99/month for the Twitter Blue service in order to use the edit button.

Earlier this month, Twitter said that its "Edit Tweet" feature will first be tested by internal staff, and then made available to the platform's "Twitter Blue" subscriber audience.

Though the Twitter Blue subscription service has already been released in the US, Canada, Australia, and NZ, it has yet to make its way to India.

"Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published, Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," Twitter said on its blog.

Under the revision, users could edit a tweet "a few times" in the 30 minutes after the initial posting, in ways that transparently note the changes to "help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said," Twitter further added.