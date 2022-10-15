Search icon
Twitter new feature under testing, 'only people you follow can mention you'

The option is currently being tested, and app researcher and blogger Jane Manchun Wong found the test version.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Representational Image
Twitter, the microblogging platform is working on a feature where you might soon be unable to be mentioned on Twitter. This is because, according to The Verge, Twitter is developing a new feature that will let you choose who can mention you on the social media network.
 
App researcher and blogger Jane Manchun Wong discovered the feature's test version, the report said. “Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter,” Wong said in a tweet.
 
 
The screenshot shared by her shows 2 options: ‘Anyone can mention you’ and ‘Only people you follow can mention you.’ Also, as per CNET, there's a third option as well, and it is called ‘No one can mention you.’
 
The "Anyone" button is activated by default. Additionally, you cannot be mentioned in posts by people you have blocked.
 
The feature was confirmed by Dominic Camozzi, a privacy designer for Twitter. But Camozzi later removed the tweet, it added. 
 
The San Francisco-based company launched Circle in August, enabling users to restrict the audience for their posts. It introduced its reply-limiting feature in August 2020, giving users control over who can reply to their posts.
