Twitter new feature under testing, 'only people you follow can mention you'

Representational Image

Twitter, the microblogging platform is working on a feature where you might soon be unable to be mentioned on Twitter. This is because, according to The Verge, Twitter is developing a new feature that will let you choose who can mention you on the social media network.

App researcher and blogger Jane Manchun Wong discovered the feature's test version, the report said. “Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter,” Wong said in a tweet.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 October 13, 2022

The screenshot shared by her shows 2 options: ‘Anyone can mention you’ and ‘Only people you follow can mention you.’ Also, as per CNET, there's a third option as well, and it is called ‘No one can mention you.’

The "Anyone" button is activated by default. Additionally, you cannot be mentioned in posts by people you have blocked.

The feature was confirmed by Dominic Camozzi, a privacy designer for Twitter. But Camozzi later removed the tweet, it added.