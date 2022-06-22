Twitter may soon allow you to share longer tweets, feature currently under testing

Twitter logo. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to post longer tweets. As per a report by TechCrunch, the new feature will enable users to share long-from content on the platform. The micro-blogging site currently allows you to share only 280 characters in a tweet. According to the report, the rumoured ‘Twitter Notes’ feature will offer the option to create articles on Twitter using rich formatting and uploaded media that once published, can be tweeted and shared with the followers.

The report further mentions that the company is currently testing the feature with a group of select users and will launch it soon. The feature has been spotted by app researchers such as Nima Owji and Jane Manchun Wong. As per Wong, the feature was earlier called ‘Twitter Article.’

At the moment, if you wish to share long-form content on Twitter, you have to share it in connected tweets called thread. "Like tweets, the Notes would have their own link and could be tweeted, retweeted, sent in DM`s, liked and bookmarked," it added.

When publishing `Twitter Notes`, users could check or uncheck boxes to automatically tweet the article to their feed, Twitter Circle or Communities. They can also copy the article URL for sharing elsewhere, like on another website or in an email, according to app researchers.

The tool will be accessible from users` profiles directly to the right of the "Tweets & replies" link and before "Media".

(with inputs from IANS)