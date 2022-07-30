Twitter may soon allow posting images, videos and GIFs in one tweet

File Photo

Twitter has revealed that it is testing a new feature that would allow users to share photographs, videos, and animated GIFs in a single tweet.

According to TechCrunch, the company confirmed the test and said the feature is available to some users for a short time, adding that accounts can add tags to both photographs and videos in the tweet.

"We are testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format," the microblogging site was quoted as saying in a statement.

While some users have tweeted about the feature, it is unclear how various media will display in a single tweet.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

"We are seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting," the company said.

"With this test, we are hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters," it added.

Twitter recently announced that it is testing a new status feature that allows users to tag messages with pre-defined labels, similar to what the earlier LiveJournal and MySpace systems allowed.

Some of these statuses include "Spoiler alert", "Shower thoughts", "Picture of the day" and for some reason, the very redundant "Current status".

Users who want to post multiple material, particularly photographs and videos, would welcome the feature. For the time being, the only way for users to post both was to turn a single tweet into a thread and attach photographs in one tweet and videos in another.