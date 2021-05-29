Twitter may roll out Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view that includes adding some new emojis.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view that includes adding some new emojis. According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, alongside the 'Like' button, Twitter is also working on 'cheer,' 'hmm,' 'sad,' and 'haha' emoji reactions.

It's still unclear when the platform is going to release this feature and how it's going to be implemented, 9To5Mac reported. Currently, only 'Hmm' and 'Haha' reactions have a proper emoji. 'Cheer' and 'Sad' have the same generic heart emoji of the 'Like' button.

As reported by Wong, it's been at least a couple of weeks since Twitter pre-eminently started to work on this feature.

Facebook has had a similar set of reactions since 2016. But Wong's leak shows that Twitter could be taking a slightly different path when it comes to which moods it wants users to express. While it has laughing and sad expressions in common with Facebook, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option.

Twitter doesn't seem to have the 'angry' expression that Facebook does, but that may be because anger on Twitter is already handled by the reply and quote tweet functions.

The Verge reported another glance at this feature when Twitter asked users about the addition of emoji reactions in a survey a few months ago. In response to a request for comment, Twitter told the outlet the same thing it did last time that it is "always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations."

Recently, Twitter paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that have reached it.

The microblogging site relaunched its new verification application process last week, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

(With agency inputs)