Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

AI reimagines Mirzapur characters as Hollywood’s most notorious gangsters

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

Watch! Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif takes away umbrella from woman, leaving her to walk behind in rain

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at home due to alleged drug overdose

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release in India on June 16 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 13

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Twitter may roll out Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view that includes adding some new emojis.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view that includes adding some new emojis. According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, alongside the 'Like' button, Twitter is also working on 'cheer,' 'hmm,' 'sad,' and 'haha' emoji reactions.

It's still unclear when the platform is going to release this feature and how it's going to be implemented, 9To5Mac reported. Currently, only 'Hmm' and 'Haha' reactions have a proper emoji. 'Cheer' and 'Sad' have the same generic heart emoji of the 'Like' button.

As reported by Wong, it's been at least a couple of weeks since Twitter pre-eminently started to work on this feature.

Facebook has had a similar set of reactions since 2016. But Wong's leak shows that Twitter could be taking a slightly different path when it comes to which moods it wants users to express. While it has laughing and sad expressions in common with Facebook, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option.

Twitter doesn't seem to have the 'angry' expression that Facebook does, but that may be because anger on Twitter is already handled by the reply and quote tweet functions.

The Verge reported another glance at this feature when Twitter asked users about the addition of emoji reactions in a survey a few months ago. In response to a request for comment, Twitter told the outlet the same thing it did last time that it is "always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations."

Recently, Twitter paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that have reached it.

The microblogging site relaunched its new verification application process last week, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

(With agency inputs)

