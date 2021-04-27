Twitter introduces THIS feature to help users know everything about COVID-19 vaccine

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeTechnology

Technology

Twitter introduces THIS feature to help users know everything about COVID-19 vaccine

The page informs about several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which includes vaccine effectiveness, potential side effects, etc.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India, amid which, several countries have extended their help and resources to help the country fight the pandemic effectively. Amid this, now microblogging site Twitter has also come forward to help to make people aware of the COVID-19 vaccine and push them towards the vaccinations.

For the uninformed, Twitter has added a new feature in the timeline of users by which they could get help about correct vaccination information. The feature appears at the top of Twitter users' feeds and is available for both iOS and Android users. 

Confirming the same, Twitter said in a statement, "As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you'll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts," as quoted by the Zee Media Bureau.

The name of the box is "Covid-19 Vaccines: Know the facts". To know about the COVID-19 vaccines, one needs to tap on the link in the card which will then redirect the user to a Twitter events page which will further inform them about the company's verified information on the vaccine from reliable sources.  

The page informs about several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which includes vaccine effectiveness, potential side effects, different vaccines and variants, advice for pregnant people, getting multiple vaccines at once, and more.

This Twitter feature comes in the aftermath of India's third vaccination drive which initiates from May 1 for people aged between 18 and 45. The central government announced it will begin the vaccine registration process for all above 18 years of age from April 28.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani’s new mega-mall to charge over Rs 40 lakh per month rent; check list of luxury brand stores

    Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

    Meet IAS officer who was bed-ridden for 1 year after train accident, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR...

    Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

    Hartalika Teej 2023: Fasting rules for newly married women on this sacred festival

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE