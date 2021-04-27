Twitter introduces THIS feature to help users know everything about COVID-19 vaccine

The page informs about several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which includes vaccine effectiveness, potential side effects, etc.

The second wave of the deadly coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India, amid which, several countries have extended their help and resources to help the country fight the pandemic effectively. Amid this, now microblogging site Twitter has also come forward to help to make people aware of the COVID-19 vaccine and push them towards the vaccinations.

For the uninformed, Twitter has added a new feature in the timeline of users by which they could get help about correct vaccination information. The feature appears at the top of Twitter users' feeds and is available for both iOS and Android users.

Confirming the same, Twitter said in a statement, "As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you'll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts," as quoted by the Zee Media Bureau.

The name of the box is "Covid-19 Vaccines: Know the facts". To know about the COVID-19 vaccines, one needs to tap on the link in the card which will then redirect the user to a Twitter events page which will further inform them about the company's verified information on the vaccine from reliable sources.

The page informs about several queries regarding the COVID-19 vaccine which includes vaccine effectiveness, potential side effects, different vaccines and variants, advice for pregnant people, getting multiple vaccines at once, and more.

This Twitter feature comes in the aftermath of India's third vaccination drive which initiates from May 1 for people aged between 18 and 45. The central government announced it will begin the vaccine registration process for all above 18 years of age from April 28.