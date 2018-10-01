Twitter India to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with special emoji

To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Twitter India is rolling out a Gandhi emoji that can be included with seven different hashtags. The emoji is a smiling caricature of Mahatma Gandhi with a blue dot in the background getting closer to the colour of the Tweet icon. Or possibly symbolic of calm.

Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on October 2, the emojis will appear if Twitter users tweet with following hashtags -

#GandhiJayanti

#गाँधीजयंती

#ગાંધીજયંતિ

#MahatmaGandhi

#MKGandhi

#BapuAt150

#MyGandhigiri

#NexusOfGood

#MahatmaAt150

These hashtags will activate the emoji for a week starting October 2.

This is not the first time Twitter India celebrating special occasions with emojis. Special emojis were created for Diwali, Independence Day, Republic Day and others.

Mahatma Gandhi was crucial in India's independence movement against the colonial rule of Britishers. Dandi March in 1930, Quit India movement in 1942 are big milestones in this freedom movement. Now the United Nations celebrates his birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence.