Twitter finally starts to roll out edit tweet feature, here’s how it works

Last week, Twitter showcased the feature on its own platform by tweaking one of its tweets that showed `Last Edited` at the bottom of the post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Twitter's edit tweet feature

Twitter has announced that it has officially started to roll out the edit tweet feature after thorough testing. In a post from the Twitter Blue handle, the microblogging platform revealed that it is rolling out the new much-awaited feature for Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "Test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand” the tweet from Twitter Blue reads.

How Twitter’s new edit tweet feature works

Twitter users who have received the new feature will now be able to see a new edit tweet option by tapping on the ‘three-dot’ icon at the top right corner of the tweet. It is worth noting that users will get only 30 minutes to make any edits after publishing a tweet. The microblogging platform also mentioned that a version history will be available on every edited Tweet, so users know what changed.

Last week, Twitter showcased the feature on its own platform by tweaking one of its tweets that showed `Last Edited` at the bottom of the post. Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on "Last edited," people can see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

When will India get Twitter’s edit tweet feature

As of now, the company has not revealed any information about the availability of the edit tweet feature for the Indian market, however, it is expected that the company may bring the feature for Indians in the coming months. As per the tweet from Twitter Blue, the US will be the next market that will get the edit tweet feature after Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. For those who are unaware, Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

